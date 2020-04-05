|
Ceil Murphy (nee Hyman) of Lockport (Oak Lawn), IL passed peacefully on 4/03/20. She was born in Chicago on January 13, 1935. She was the loving wife of the late Gregory Murphy. She is survived by her two loving children, Karen (Dale) Peterson and Lisa (Mark) Thode. Ceil was the proud grandmother of Danielle (Joshua) DeBoer and Megan (Corey) Grove. A faithful parishioner at St. Dennis of Lockport and St. Germaine of Oak Lawn. She spent her final years at Lago Vista in Lockport playing cards and enjoying her many friends. The family would like to thank all of her friends for their care and compassion. Due to today's environment the services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER IN PALOS HEIGHTS. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020