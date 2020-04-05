Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecilia Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecilia M. Murphy


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecilia M. Murphy Obituary
Ceil Murphy (nee Hyman) of Lockport (Oak Lawn), IL passed peacefully on 4/03/20. She was born in Chicago on January 13, 1935. She was the loving wife of the late Gregory Murphy. She is survived by her two loving children, Karen (Dale) Peterson and Lisa (Mark) Thode. Ceil was the proud grandmother of Danielle (Joshua) DeBoer and Megan (Corey) Grove. A faithful parishioner at St. Dennis of Lockport and St. Germaine of Oak Lawn. She spent her final years at Lago Vista in Lockport playing cards and enjoying her many friends. The family would like to thank all of her friends for their care and compassion. Due to today's environment the services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER IN PALOS HEIGHTS. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecilia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -