Cecilia M. Stawiarski (nee D'Agostino), Beloved wife for 57 years of the late Walter; Devoted mother of Donna Bronson, Frank (Jacqueline) Stawiarski , Mary Ellen (the late Nicholas) Neri, Peter (Kathleen) Stawiarski and Ellie (Duane) Hemmer; loving grandmother of 12, great grandmother of 7; dear sister of the late John (Lorraine) D'Agostino, the late Leo (Antoinette) D'Agostino and Anthony (Angie) D'Agostino and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, family and friends are asked to gather 8:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomindale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Pius X Catholic Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
