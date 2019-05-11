Home

Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
773-777-6300
Cecilia V. "Sheila" Styczenski

Cecilia V. "Sheila" Styczenski Obituary
Cecilia V. Styczenski nee Gajewski passed away May 7, 2019 at the age of 97. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael P. Styczenski; loving mother of Michael J. (the late Linda), Thomas, James, Susan, John (Nancy) Styczenski and Christina (Edward) Belsan; cherished grandmother of nine; and great-grandmother of 13; dearest sister of Frances Brooks; fond aunt of many. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from Casey Laskowski Funeral Home, 4540 W Diversey Ave. to St. Genevieve Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more information (773) 777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 11, 2019
