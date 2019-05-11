|
|
Cecilia V. Styczenski nee Gajewski passed away May 7, 2019 at the age of 97. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael P. Styczenski; loving mother of Michael J. (the late Linda), Thomas, James, Susan, John (Nancy) Styczenski and Christina (Edward) Belsan; cherished grandmother of nine; and great-grandmother of 13; dearest sister of Frances Brooks; fond aunt of many. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from Casey Laskowski Funeral Home, 4540 W Diversey Ave. to St. Genevieve Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more information (773) 777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 11, 2019