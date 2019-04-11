Cecilia Viverito nee Triolo, Age 94. Devoted and Cherished wife of the late Lawrence; beloved mother of the late Vincent (Suzanne), the late Anthony (the late Bonita), Lawrence Jr. (Valerie) and Joseph (Diane); loving daughter of the late Antonio and the late Josephine Triolo; cherished Gram and Mimi to Vince (Kristine), Christopher, Karyn (Timothy), Michael (Amy), Amanda (Ryan), Larry (Leah), Amy, Teresa and Andrew; loving great Mimi to Michael, Gabriella, Layla, August, Joseph, Bianca, Adriana, Elena, Lucy Cecilia and Mia; dearest sister of Carl Triolo and the late Jasper (Frances) Triolo; loving sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Special thanks to Nona Saroca and Delia Gesbeck for the love and care they gave Cecilia over the last several years. Thank you to all the caregivers, friends and family for their love, care and support. Visitation Friday April 12, 2019 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral services begin Saturday 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to Divine Savior Church in Norridge, IL for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations to , or www.arthritis.org would be appreciated. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary