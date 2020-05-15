Cecily Fink
Cecily Fink nee Burk, 89, beloved wife of the late Melvin for 55 years; loving mother of Steven (Etta) Fink, Andrea (James) Fisher and Roger (Susan) Fink; cherished grandmother of Jeremy Fink, Alexa Fisher, Harrison Fisher, Michael Fink and Lauren Fink; dear sister of the late David Burk; many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for extended family and friends, services and shiva are private. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 15, 2020.
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
