|
|
Cecylia Wulczak, 85, passed away July 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Walter (Carol), Christine (Wade) Beavers-Keats and Marie (William) Gillette. Devoted grandmother of Jason (Erica) Beavers, Michelle (Jeffrey) Roe, Angelina Gillette and great-grandmother of Caydence Roe. Sister of Jan (Janina) and Ryszard (Zofia). Visitation Sunday (July 7th), 2 - 7 P.M. with Panachyda (prayer service) 5:00 P.M. at Muzyka Funeral Home, 2157 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622. Funeral Monday (July 8th), 9:30 A.M. from Muzyka chapel to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral for a 10:00 A.M. funeral service. Interment St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Chicago, IL. Info: 773-278-7767.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019