Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
2157 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 278-7767
Cecylia Wulczak
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
2157 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
2157 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
2157 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral
Cecylia Wulczak

Cecylia Wulczak Obituary
Cecylia Wulczak, 85, passed away July 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Walter (Carol), Christine (Wade) Beavers-Keats and Marie (William) Gillette. Devoted grandmother of Jason (Erica) Beavers, Michelle (Jeffrey) Roe, Angelina Gillette and great-grandmother of Caydence Roe. Sister of Jan (Janina) and Ryszard (Zofia). Visitation Sunday (July 7th), 2 - 7 P.M. with Panachyda (prayer service) 5:00 P.M. at Muzyka Funeral Home, 2157 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622. Funeral Monday (July 8th), 9:30 A.M. from Muzyka chapel to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral for a 10:00 A.M. funeral service. Interment St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Chicago, IL. Info: 773-278-7767.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
