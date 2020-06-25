Celene Epstein, née Kahn, 98, loving wife of the late Robert Epstein; beloved mother of Nancy (Dennis) Delman and Jane (Ted) Braun Lowy; adored grandmother of Amy (Ben) Alberts, Nate (Suzie) Delman, Robyn Braun (Jason) Serrano, Alex (Anna) Braun, Megan Braun (Nick) Howard; cherished great grandmother; dear sister of the late Judy (the late Herman) Bloch and the late David (Ruth) Kahn; loved aunt and cousin to many; special thanks to Linda and Adella. To keep everyone safe and healthy the service and shiva will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Skokie Public Library or Illinois Holocaust Museum. To leave condolences or for information including a link to view the service: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.