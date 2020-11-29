Celerina S. "Lery" Behrman, nee Lim, age 86, passed away on November 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Celerina was the beloved wife of Robert J. for 60 wonderful years; loving mother of Joseph (Ofelia), Julie (Tracy Loppnow) Behrman and Laurie (Dr. Marc) Tenzer; dearest daughter of the late Juliana and Jose Lim; cherished grandmother of Liam (Malauri) Logan, Ryan (Amy Gibbs) Behrman, Michael (Kristen Haurin) Burkart, Ian Logan, Marshall Tenzer, Pernell, Charlton, and Rachelle Abrantes; great grandmother of Henryk, Claire, Gavin, Tucker, Kaden, CJ, Lyndon and Braylen; dear sister of Benjamin (Francine), Manuel (Caridad) and Felix (Rhymhild) Lim and the late Jose Jr., the late Dr. Jesus and the late Quintin (Heidi) Lim; close sister-in-law of Marcelia Lim and the late Aning Lim, Patricia (Leo) Petrin, Laurence (Helene) Behrman, and she was a fond aunt of many. She was the dear friend of Oning Tuazon. Deep appreciation to cousin and caregiver, Puring Valdez as well as kindness shown by Drs. Sarwar Husain and Otakar Sroubek, and Sonia Tan, RN. Celerina was a proud RN, nurse educator, and nurse executive for many years at various hospitals, most notably as Vice President of Nursing at Resurrection Medical Center. She was a member of the American Organization of Nurse Executives (AONE) and she and fellow classmates were the original founders of the Chinese General Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association (International). In lieu of flowers, donations to Immaculate Conception Parish School at www.iccowboys.net/giving
would be appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral Wednesday, friends and family are asked to meet at Immaculate Conception Church 7211 W. Talcott, Chicago, for a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will be private at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. For more information and Covid-19 protocols, www.cumberlandchapels.com
or (708)456-8300.