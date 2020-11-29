1/
Celerina S. Behrman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Celerina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celerina S. "Lery" Behrman, nee Lim, age 86, passed away on November 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Celerina was the beloved wife of Robert J. for 60 wonderful years; loving mother of Joseph (Ofelia), Julie (Tracy Loppnow) Behrman and Laurie (Dr. Marc) Tenzer; dearest daughter of the late Juliana and Jose Lim; cherished grandmother of Liam (Malauri) Logan, Ryan (Amy Gibbs) Behrman, Michael (Kristen Haurin) Burkart, Ian Logan, Marshall Tenzer, Pernell, Charlton, and Rachelle Abrantes; great grandmother of Henryk, Claire, Gavin, Tucker, Kaden, CJ, Lyndon and Braylen; dear sister of Benjamin (Francine), Manuel (Caridad) and Felix (Rhymhild) Lim and the late Jose Jr., the late Dr. Jesus and the late Quintin (Heidi) Lim; close sister-in-law of Marcelia Lim and the late Aning Lim, Patricia (Leo) Petrin, Laurence (Helene) Behrman, and she was a fond aunt of many. She was the dear friend of Oning Tuazon. Deep appreciation to cousin and caregiver, Puring Valdez as well as kindness shown by Drs. Sarwar Husain and Otakar Sroubek, and Sonia Tan, RN. Celerina was a proud RN, nurse educator, and nurse executive for many years at various hospitals, most notably as Vice President of Nursing at Resurrection Medical Center. She was a member of the American Organization of Nurse Executives (AONE) and she and fellow classmates were the original founders of the Chinese General Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association (International). In lieu of flowers, donations to Immaculate Conception Parish School at www.iccowboys.net/giving would be appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral Wednesday, friends and family are asked to meet at Immaculate Conception Church 7211 W. Talcott, Chicago, for a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will be private at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. For more information and Covid-19 protocols, www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved