Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
For more information about
Celeste Cassano
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
Celeste Cassano


1931 - 2019
Celeste Cassano Obituary
Celeste Cassano, nee Scarpelli, age 88;

Dearest wife of the late Federico; Loving mother of Filomena (the late William) Willis and Francesca (Dino) Braglia; Caring grandmother of Vanessa (Steve) Stelloh, James (Stephanie) Willis, Anthony and Nicholas Braglia; Loving great grandmother of Nathan and Logan Stelloh; Beloved sister of Ida, Yolanda and the late Maria; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-9:00 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, Il. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info:www.belmontfuneralhome.com or 773 286-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
