Celestine Therese Ceisel, 92 died peacefully on August 4th, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. Born April 24, 1928 in Chicago, IL to Stanley and Natalie Makuh. Beloved wife of the late Edward Ceisel who she married on September 11th, 1948. Her life is continued on by her children; William (Wanona), Christine (John), Glen (Karen), Susan, Tom (Donna), Nancy (Stephen), Philip (Kathy), and Daniel (late Sonja). She is also survived by 16 grandchildren; Michelle, Andrew, Kelly, Eric, Edward, Stephen, Angela, Brian, Jessica, Kevin, Stephanie, Jason, Jennifer, Colin, Brandon, and Justin and 15 great grandchildren; Mariah, Kaleb, Connor, Eliana, Peter, Theodore, Mason, Makayla, Aureilia, Augustus, Ethan, Emma, Mackenzie, Remington, and Emmett. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her sister, Carole. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Gerald and Jimmy, and her sister Camille. She was a long time active member of St. Philip the Apostle Church. Mom loved family and took great pride in having a big family to provide for. She loved people and parties, and embraced many other passions including shopping, gardening, cooking, taking photos, and bowling. Entombment will be private at All Saints Mausoleum. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the JourneyCare Foundation.





