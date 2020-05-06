Celeste E. Kinsella
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Celeste's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celeste E. Kinsella, nee Welsch; Beloved wife of the late N. Mark Kinsella; Loving mother of Mark (Rebbie), Joseph (Deanna), Robert and Philip (Elizabeth) Kinsella; Cherished grandmother of Nicholas (Loree) Kinsella, Ethan, Ryan, Rachel and Matthew Kinsella; Dear great grandmother of Anna Kinsella; Loving sister of the late Rosemary Welsch and late Robert Kinsella; Fond sister-in-law of Sister Virginia Kinsella O.P.; Loving daughter of the late Anthony and Julia, nee O'Leary Welsch; Family Visitation and Funeral Services are Private; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved