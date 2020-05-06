Celeste E. Kinsella, nee Welsch; Beloved wife of the late N. Mark Kinsella; Loving mother of Mark (Rebbie), Joseph (Deanna), Robert and Philip (Elizabeth) Kinsella; Cherished grandmother of Nicholas (Loree) Kinsella, Ethan, Ryan, Rachel and Matthew Kinsella; Dear great grandmother of Anna Kinsella; Loving sister of the late Rosemary Welsch and late Robert Kinsella; Fond sister-in-law of Sister Virginia Kinsella O.P.; Loving daughter of the late Anthony and Julia, nee O'Leary Welsch; Family Visitation and Funeral Services are Private; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.