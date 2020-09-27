Celeste Gill Stevens, known to her family and countless friends as Candy, passed away at home quietly, surrounded by her loving family, on September 21, 2020. She succumbed within weeks to metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Candy was known to all as a warm, generous, giving and loving spirit, always eager to listen to, counsel, and help all of God's creatures, human or otherwise.
Candy is survived by her husband Bruce, her sister, Karen G. Meyer of Paradise Valley, AZ, her son Gill and her daughter Cara, both of Washington, DC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Anti-Cruelty Society of Chicago, the National Alliance on Mental Health, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, The Lustgarten Foundation (for pancreatic cancer research), or Union Church of Hinsdale. Interment private.
Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home. For Information: 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
.