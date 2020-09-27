1/
Celeste Gill Stevens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Celeste's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celeste Gill Stevens, known to her family and countless friends as Candy, passed away at home quietly, surrounded by her loving family, on September 21, 2020. She succumbed within weeks to metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Candy was known to all as a warm, generous, giving and loving spirit, always eager to listen to, counsel, and help all of God's creatures, human or otherwise.

Candy is survived by her husband Bruce, her sister, Karen G. Meyer of Paradise Valley, AZ, her son Gill and her daughter Cara, both of Washington, DC.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Anti-Cruelty Society of Chicago, the National Alliance on Mental Health, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, The Lustgarten Foundation (for pancreatic cancer research), or Union Church of Hinsdale. Interment private.

Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home. For Information: 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Sullivan Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved