Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church
1201 E. Anderson Drive
Palatine, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Celeste Bochat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celeste M. Bochat

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Celeste M. Bochat Obituary
Visitation for Celeste M. Bochat (nee Del Moro), 82, of Palatine for 50 years will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Prayers will be said at 9:30 AM on Monday at the funeral home, proceeding to St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church, 1201 E. Anderson Drive, Palatine for Mass at 10:00 AM. Entombment will take place at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. For full obituary please go to www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Celeste's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -