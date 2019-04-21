Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Celeste "Roz" Mankoff, nee Ratnow, 76, adored wife and best friend of Stuart for 57 years; loving mother of Gail Zuro and the late Marcie Mankoff; cherished bubby of Kevin Zuro; beloved daughter of the late Max and Bella; precious sister of the late Seymour, Shep, Harriet, Annette, and Arnold; greatly loved aunt, great aunt and friend of so many who she cherished. Chapel service Monday 3 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
