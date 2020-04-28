|
|
Celia Leib, nee Frimer, age 88. Holocaust survivor.
Beloved wife of the late Jacob. Loving mother of Jacob Szimler, Bertha (Kenneth) Lipton and Paul (Jackie) Leib. Proud grandmother of Jason and Jacob Leib.
Due to the pandemic a private family graveside service will be held.
Memorials may be made in her name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601, www.alz-illinois.org.
Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2020