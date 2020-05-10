Celia Mae Neymark
Celia Mae Berland Neymark, 84, passed away the morning of May 4th, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents Ann Chukerman Berland, 2000, and Harry Berland, 1965. She is survived by her son, Joel, daughter, Julie (Chris) Travers, and her grandchildren, Katie, Kelsie, Kylie, Elijah and Gabe. Ceil was a loving mother, gifted writer, artist, and pianist. Due to the present Coronavirus pandemic, there will be no service. Her memory will be honored at Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum at a later date. Ceil struggled with mental illness during her life and in lieu of flowers and cards, a donation to Metropolitan Family Services would be kindly appreciated: https://www.metrofamily.org/donate/. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
