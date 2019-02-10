Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
Celine Gentile
Celine Gentile, 91, of Naperville, Illinois, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, slipped gently into eternal life on February 5, 2019. Celine was born in Chicago on March 30, 1927, and was the loving daughter of Beatrice (nee Miskell) and John Carpenter. After World War II she met Jim Gentile, a returning Marine, on a blind date. Celine and Jim were married in November 1947, and together they raised four children – Eileen, James, Patricia and Thomas. Jim passed away in October 2017. Left to mourn Celine's passing are daughters Eileen (Charles) Hlubocky and Patricia Gentile; grandsons Brian (Elizabeth) Hlubocky, James (Jennifer) Hlubocky; and Matthew Gentile; and great grandchildren Thomas Gentile, Zachary and Megan Hlubocky, and Adeline and Owen Hlubocky; her sisters Geraldine Kral (Richard) Murawski and Beatrice (the late Donald) Pierquet; and numerous nieces and nephews. Celine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons James and Thomas, and grandson John. Visitation Monday, February 11, 2019, 10:00 to 11:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, Illinois, 60563, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at the Church. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. For service information, please call Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, Lisle, Illinois, at 630-964-9392 or visit www.blake-lambfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, please consider Masses or a donation to the in Celine's memory.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019
