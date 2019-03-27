Home

Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
KISH FUNERAL HOME
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:30 PM
KISH FUNERAL HOME
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
8501 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
8501 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
Celine Ruth Szczepaniak

Celine Ruth Szczepaniak Obituary
Celine Ruth Szczepaniak, nee Helminski, 92, passed away on March 24, 2019. She will be remembered as a kind-hearted, relentlessly cheerful woman who always saw the best in people. Born in South Chicago on March 8, 1927, she graduated from Bowen High School and worked at two iconic institutions, Marshall Field's and the Santa Fe Railway Company, before marrying Eugene J. Szczepaniak, who died in 1999. She was proud to be a homemaker, active church member and community volunteer. In later years she drew attention as That Lady Who Wears a Hat and continued to impress strangers and family alike with her uncanny ability to recall the smallest details from decades past. Loving mother of Eugene G. (deceased) and Jim (Jane) Szczepaniak, beloved "Busia" to grandchildren Stephen Sepaniak and Catherine LaBrenz (Pablo Ravest), dearest "GiGi" to great-granddaughter Magdalena Paz, and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 pm with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. at KISH Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Visitation will also be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Memorials may be made in Celine Ruth's name to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607.www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019
