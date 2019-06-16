Home

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
(813) 876-2421
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tampa Yacht & Country Club
Celine S. Rothschild Obituary
Rothschild , Celine S.

92, of Tampa, passed away on Wednesday, June 12th, at Bon Secours Maria Manor in St. Petersburg, FL. She was born on February 5, 1927, in Covington, Kentucky, and graduated from Hyde Park High School in Chicago, IL. She attended Mundelein College in Chicago. Celine began her professional career as a flight attendant with United Airlines, flying on DC-3's. Later on, she became a travel agent, and owned a thriving agency for many years. Celine was an avid gardener, who appreciated nature's beauty until her last days. She was a most loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, wife, and sister, who devoted her life to her family. While raising her children, she volunteered extensively in their schools. Celine was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, Fred Rothschild; and her sisters, Mary Lee (Jill) Surran Rimer, and Dianne Surran. She is survived by her children, Michael David Rothschild (Penny), Mark Rothschild (Marian), Larry Rothschild (Jane), and Ann Rothschild Liston (Dan); her grandchildren, Erik Rothschild (Carly), Luke Rothschild, Emily Liston Schacher, Charlotte Rothschild, Claire Rothschild, Scott Rothschild, and Kylie Liston; great grandchild, Liam Rothschild; her sister, Betty Ann Surran Barnes (Robert); her brothers, Walter Hart Surran (Denise), and William Boyd Surran (Carol), and many other loving family members. A private family service will be held on Tuesday, July 9th, followed by a celebration of Celine's life at the Tampa Yacht & Country Club from 1-3 pm. Although Celine loved flowers, please consider making a memorial donation instead to Bon Secours St. Petersburg Health System, 10300 4th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33716 or bonsecoursgive.org to contribute to the maintenance of Maria Manor's beautiful outdoor green space, which so many residents enjoy regularly. The family would like to thank John, Donna, Denise, and the rest of the wonderful Maria Manor staff for providing Celine with kind and loving care. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.blountcurrymacdill.com. Arrangements handled by Blount & Curry, 813-876-2421. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
