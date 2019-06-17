Mansour , Chafick Nicholas Dr. Chafick (Chad) Nicholas Mansour, 94, born on January 19, 1925 in Lawrence, Massachusetts; long-term resident of Oak Park, beloved husband of the late Fotini, his wife of 64 years; devoted and loving father of Maria (the late Christ) Kamberos, Melina Mansour and Nicholas (Dina) Mansour; cherished grandfather of Brittany (Joe) Cavallaro, Christ, Jr. (Alexandra Haake) Kamberos, Lukas Mansour, Ashley Donegan, and Xenia Mansour; cherished great-grandfather to Joey Cavallaro and Gabriel Nicholas Kamberos; dearest brother of the late James (the late Ida), the late George, the late Helen (the late Eli) Kalil, the late Louis (the late Evelyn), the late Alice, Lorice (the late Bill) Sullivan, and Raymond (Vincenza) Mansour; cherished brother-in-law of the late Helen (the late Duke) Gankas; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews.



Chad served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a Pharmacist's Mate First Class. His Landing Ship Tanker hit a mine during the invasion of Omaha Beach and he was one of only a handful of survivors. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart Medal.



Under the GI Bill he received his undergraduate degree from Northwestern University and attended Northwestern University Medical School, graduating in 1950. He completed his internship at Cook County Hospital and his residency in General Surgery at Hines V.A. Hospital.



Chad was one of the founding members of the Medical Staff at Gottlieb Hospital where he served as the President and Chairman of the Department of Surgery. He also served as Chief of Surgery at Westlake Hospital. In addition, Chad was a Professor of Surgery at the University of Illinois Medical School and donated his time as a surgeon to Shriners Hospital for Children.



He was a fellow at the American College of Surgeons and was a member of the Chicago Medical Society, the Illinois State Medical Society, the American Medical Association and the Hellenic Medical Society.



He had a long-time practice at the Elmwood Park Medical Center where he was beloved by many patients. He was a long-time member and benefactor of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church.



His happiest times were summers with his family in Salisbury Beach, Massachusetts.



Visitation is Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service, 10:30 a.m. at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 601 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL 60644. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Assumption Church Scholarship Fund appreciated.







