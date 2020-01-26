|
|
January 21, 2020, Chandra Kant Jha passed away while holding the hand of his devoted daughter Lakshmi. He was two days shy of his 94th birthday. Chandra left a profound and lasting impact on the city that he chose to make his home as well as the people who knew and love him. Chandra emigrated from India to Chicago in 1953. He worked full time while attending graduate school in the evening, earning first an M.S. in Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology and then an M.B.A. from the Graduate School of Business at the University of Chicago. In 1977 Chandra founded PSM International Corporation, a Chicago based real estate development and management company. One of PSM's most notable developments is Onterie Center in Chicago, a 60 story mixed use building located in Streeterville. Prior to 1977, Chandra was a vice-president at Tishman Realty & Construction Co. where he played a key role in the successful completion of Chicago's 100-story John Hancock Center and other nationally acclaimed projects. Chandra served as a board member of numerous institutions and organizations including the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (McPier) for McCormick Place and Navy Pier in Chicago; the Capital Development Board for the State of Illinois; the International House at the University of Chicago; and the Steering Committee of the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat where he served as Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the Fazlur Rahman Khan Chair. Chandra served as a board member of the Newhouse Architecture Foundation, now an affiliate of the Chicago Architecture Center, and was founding President of the India League of America (later transformed into the ILA Foundation), which promoted understanding between the Asian Indian and other American communities. He was a fellow member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. Chandra enjoyed meeting friends on weekends, often for long relaxed meals at his home. He loved to philosophize about the art of cooking as his beloved wife and a dear friend prepared brunch or a holiday meal. He relished nothing more than winning tennis games from his daughter Lakshmi at their weekly Saturday tennis matches which he played with vigor into his early nineties. Chandra is survived by his wife of over 50 years Hekmat Elkhanialy Jha, and their only daughter Lakshmi; also by a son from a prior marriage, Rashmi Katyayan, two grandchildren Shivli and Shashank, and a great-grandchild Dhwani. There will be a memorial service and reception for Chandra May 17, 2020 from 1p.m. to 4p.m. at the International House at the University of Chicago where Chandra and Hekmat first met and fell in love. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor Chandra is asked to make a donation to one of the following: the International House at the University of Chicago, the Indo-American Center, Shirley Ryan Ability Lab.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020