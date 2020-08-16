Feb. 8, 1949 - Aug. 7, 2020. Charla Perez (nee Kuranda) 71, of Hoffman Estates, passed away in hospice on Friday, Aug. 7 after a long battle with cancer. Charla was the 3rd of 5 daughters born to Walter Kuranda and Mildred (Ostrowski) Kuranda (both predeceased). She is survived by her loving husband Manuel Perez. She leaves her devoted sisters; JoAnne (Milton) Kool, Audrey (Dennis) Ethridge, Mary Ann Kuranda and Melanie Kuranda. Loving aunt to 7 nieces and nephews. Stepmother to Manuel Jr. (Leila) Perez and Deanna Lileikis; step-grandmother to 6. Charla enjoyed traveling, music, dancing and spending time with family & friends. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. A donation may be made in Charla's name to Salesian Provincial Center, P.O. Box 639, New Rochelle, NY 10802-0639. A memorial/celebration of life will be held upon the resolution of the pandemic that has affected us all.





