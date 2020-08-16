1/
Charla Perez
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Feb. 8, 1949 - Aug. 7, 2020. Charla Perez (nee Kuranda) 71, of Hoffman Estates, passed away in hospice on Friday, Aug. 7 after a long battle with cancer. Charla was the 3rd of 5 daughters born to Walter Kuranda and Mildred (Ostrowski) Kuranda (both predeceased). She is survived by her loving husband Manuel Perez. She leaves her devoted sisters; JoAnne (Milton) Kool, Audrey (Dennis) Ethridge, Mary Ann Kuranda and Melanie Kuranda. Loving aunt to 7 nieces and nephews. Stepmother to Manuel Jr. (Leila) Perez and Deanna Lileikis; step-grandmother to 6. Charla enjoyed traveling, music, dancing and spending time with family & friends. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. A donation may be made in Charla's name to Salesian Provincial Center, P.O. Box 639, New Rochelle, NY 10802-0639. A memorial/celebration of life will be held upon the resolution of the pandemic that has affected us all.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved