Charlean A. Pelekoudas (nee Lyons) age 81, beloved wife of Perry A. Pelekoudas; loving mother of Michael (Gail) and Perry Pelekoudas; cherished grandmother of many; devoted daughter of the late Charles and Jean Lyons; dear sister of Richard (Linda), the late Thomas (Shirlee) and the late Charles Lyons; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Charlean graduated from Loretto Academy High School, University of Illinois Navy Pier and Chicago Teacher College. Charlean is a retired teacher for the Chicago Board of Education. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Make A Wish Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Shriners Children Hospital
. Visitation Friday 4-8 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:15 .M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, to St. Mary Church 19515 115th Ave. Mokena Mass 10:00 A.M. In accordance with the Illinois Coronavirus Disease Response, we are limited to 25 attendees in our facility at a time. We kindly ask visitors to pay their respects and exit the building. Masks and social distancing are required. Our coffee areas are closed at this time, so please refrain from bringing food and beverages into the facility. Info: (708) 532-3100