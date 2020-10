Charlene Alice Roth, nee Paul, 90 passed away on October 3, 2020.



Active with many organizations throughout the years - Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Irving Park Lutheran Church, Job's Daughters and a Past Worthy Matron of OES.



Mother of Fred (Donna), Gary (Denise) Karen, and Gail (Tom). Grandmother to Sean, Dyan, Jennifer, Gavin, Dana, Ryne, Fallon and Teddi. Great-grandmother to 10, many relatives and a large circle of friends...she will be missed by all.



Cremation services are private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store