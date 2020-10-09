Charlene Alice Roth, nee Paul, 90 passed away on October 3, 2020.
Active with many organizations throughout the years - Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Irving Park Lutheran Church, Job's Daughters and a Past Worthy Matron of OES.
Mother of Fred (Donna), Gary (Denise) Karen, and Gail (Tom). Grandmother to Sean, Dyan, Jennifer, Gavin, Dana, Ryne, Fallon and Teddi. Great-grandmother to 10, many relatives and a large circle of friends...she will be missed by all.
Cremation services are private.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.