of Naples, FL and Evergreen Park, IL; beloved wife of the late Kevin Payne and the late Anthony Donia; loving mother of Claire (George) Schmidt, Ken (Joél) Payne and JoAnn (David) Bacon; she was born in Chicago on Nov. 18, 1941 the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine Calozzo; proud grandmother of Nicholas, Christina, Kevin, Samantha and Rachel; dear sister of Phil (Carol) Calozzo, and Ginny (Kirk) Vucsko; fond aunt of Michael and Michelle Vucsko; caring cousin of Josephine "Babe" Daters. Charlene retired from the Chicago Board of Education where she taught kindergarten for many years. She grew up in Bridgeport, attended Visitation High School, Chicago State University and National Louis University. She loved spending winters in Florida and holidays and summers with her family up north. Funeral Tuesday 9:45 a.m. from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home 5570 W. 95th Street, Oak Lawn to Most Holy Redeemer Church for Mass 10:30 a.m. Visitation Monday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Mary Cemetery at a future date. Memorial donations in Charlene's memory may be made to Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity, 2325 W. 24th Place, Chicago, IL 60608. Funeral Info 708-425-0500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019