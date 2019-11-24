|
Charlene Urow Degraff, nee Soibel, wife of late Arnold DeGraff and best friend of Marshall Sokol; mother of Steven (Valeria) Urow and Dennis (Julie) Urow; grandmother of Isaac, Yaakov, Avraham and Anya; sister of Linda (the late Leonard) Halperin; aunt of Benjamin Halperin (Maesha Kocherginsky) and Daniel (Inna) Halperin. Graveside services Sunday 11/24th at 1:30 PM at Waldheim Cemetery, 18th and Harlem Ave, North Riverside. In lieu of flowers contributions to the JUF or Congregation Kol Emeth, 5120 Touhy Ave., Skokie, IL 60077 would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019