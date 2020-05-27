Charlene F. Behrends (nee Hettinger), age 66, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1988, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 after a prolonged illness. She was born on May 4, 1954 in Urbana, IL.
Charlene was a longtime teacher at River Woods Elementary School in Naperville.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 27, 2020.