Charlene Faye Johnson Hurt, 85 of Huntley, died peacefully on March 12, 2019.Visitation will be on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A funeral service will be held on 10:00am on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church 18N377 Galligan Rd, Dundee Township, IL 60118. Burial will be private at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church or Guiding Eyes for the Blind.Charlene was born August 19, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Arthur and Charlotte Johnson. On September 27, 1958 she married Thomas Hurt. Charlene worked as a secretary in the advertising and law fields. She believed in giving back and was a volunteer for many different organizations. Her passion was art. She taught art therapy at Ingalls Hospital, and at Chesek School, she also volunteered at Salvation Army, Huntley and many other organizations. She was a founding member of the Sun City Pencil and Palette Club and had a true passion for art. Charlene was an avid skier and a passionate sports fan, attending the Indianapolis 500 for many, many years, was a longtime season ticket holder for the CHICAGO Bears and loved her CHICAGO Blackhawks. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas and her two brothers and two sisters.For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com