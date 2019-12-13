Home

Lying in State
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii
1224 W. Lexington
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii
1224 W. Lexington
Chicago, IL
Charlene J. Timothy Obituary
Charlene J. Timothy nee Battaglia, age 84. Beloved mother of Michael (the late Lori) Timothy, James Timothy and Kathy (Jack) Cerone; loving daughter the late Charles and the late Harriet Battaglia; fond grandmother of Ryan, Michael, Sean, Katelyn and Timothy; great grandmother of Jack and Luke; dear sister of Jack (Carol) Battaglia. Lying in state Monday, December 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, 1224 W. Lexington, Chicago, IL 60607. Private Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Cumberland Chapels, 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019
