Charlene J. Timothy nee Battaglia, age 84. Beloved mother of Michael (the late Lori) Timothy, James Timothy and Kathy (Jack) Cerone; loving daughter the late Charles and the late Harriet Battaglia; fond grandmother of Ryan, Michael, Sean, Katelyn and Timothy; great grandmother of Jack and Luke; dear sister of Jack (Carol) Battaglia. Lying in state Monday, December 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, 1224 W. Lexington, Chicago, IL 60607. Private Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Cumberland Chapels, 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019