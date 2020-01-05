|
|
Charlene Louise Kunde: nee Egan; born November 17, 1928 and peacefully became our newest angel on January 1, 2020. Welcoming her to Heaven were her parents, Louise (nee Budzinski) and Walter Egan Sr.; her sister Phyllis Lukstein and her brothers Walter Jr (the late Patricia) and Robert Egan.
Charlene was the adored mother of Ronald Gerald Kunde; the beloved sister of Maryann (the late Leroy) Brown and cherished aunt, great aunt and cousin to many.
Charlene was a gentle person who taught us all to appreciate the simple things in life such as a good cup of coffee with a little cream, a piece of Fannie May candy and Sponge Bob cartoons. She loved being with the family and will be greatly missed.
Services entrusted to The Original Rago Brothers Funeral Home, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago on Tuesday January 7, 2020 with visitation from 9:00am - 11:00am and service immediately following. Interment will take place at Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Council for Jewish Elderly, Adult Day Services, 1015 Howard St., Evanston, IL 60202, 847-492-1400. For info: 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020