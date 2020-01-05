Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 276-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Kunde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene Louise Kunde


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene Louise Kunde Obituary
Charlene Louise Kunde: nee Egan; born November 17, 1928 and peacefully became our newest angel on January 1, 2020. Welcoming her to Heaven were her parents, Louise (nee Budzinski) and Walter Egan Sr.; her sister Phyllis Lukstein and her brothers Walter Jr (the late Patricia) and Robert Egan.

Charlene was the adored mother of Ronald Gerald Kunde; the beloved sister of Maryann (the late Leroy) Brown and cherished aunt, great aunt and cousin to many.

Charlene was a gentle person who taught us all to appreciate the simple things in life such as a good cup of coffee with a little cream, a piece of Fannie May candy and Sponge Bob cartoons. She loved being with the family and will be greatly missed.

Services entrusted to The Original Rago Brothers Funeral Home, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago on Tuesday January 7, 2020 with visitation from 9:00am - 11:00am and service immediately following. Interment will take place at Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Council for Jewish Elderly, Adult Day Services, 1015 Howard St., Evanston, IL 60202, 847-492-1400. For info: 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -