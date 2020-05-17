Charlene P. "Pat" Wlazlo (nee Fromme), age 88, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2000, formerly of Chicago, IL and Tecumseh, MI, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born on September 29, 1931 in Chicago, IL.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.