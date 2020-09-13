Charlene V. Palumbo (nee Dahlberg) age 87, formerly of Chicago, beloved wife of the late Robert Sr. Loving mother of Robert Jr. (Carol), Deborah (Vince) Dalfonso, Daniel (Maribeth), Joseph (Theresa), Michael (Stacey), Edward (Christine), Charlene (William) Palermo and the late John. Grandmother of 14; great-grandmother of 5. Fond sister of Kenneth Dahlberg, Sharyn Parpart and the late William Dahlberg and Caryl Mongold. Funeral Tuesday 10:45am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mass 11:30am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3pm to 8pm. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
