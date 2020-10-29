1/1
Charles A. Brinkman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles A. Brinkman, age 70, preceded in death by his parents, Lauretta and Vernon. Survived by his sisters, Judy Brinkman, Jean Brinkman and Pam (Kevin) Giera. Loved uncle and godfather of Michael "Mick" Giera. Retired Assistant Cook County State's Attorney. Visitation Sunday, Nov. 1st, 3-8 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Monday, Nov. 2nd, 1030 AM service at the funeral home. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral
10:30 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
October 28, 2020
Chuck was such a great role model, he was one year ahead of me although school from Quin all the way through Stagg.
Vincent uzzardo
Friend
October 28, 2020
Sorry for your loss I remember growing up with Charles he was a lot of fun and taught me several things to remember.
Mike Slukis
Family
October 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Chuck’s family. I have so many fond memories of Chuck throughout junior high and high school. Chuck was the life of the party, sweetly sentimental, intelligent and destined for success. We shared many social and extracurricular activities together in school and I considered him one of my closest friends. God bless you, Chuck....heaven is lucky to have you as one of it’s angels.
Claudia (Kapoun) Yetzke
October 28, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kathy & Jody Bullock
Family
October 28, 2020
he was a great guy. a friend from grade school thru high school. you will be missed. R.I.P. my friend.
RICH STUDNICKA
Classmate
October 28, 2020
God Bless and keep you Charles. May you rest in peace my friend. You were a good friend of mine in school and I will not forget you.
Terry Hill
Friend
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
October 27, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to you during this difficult time.
Debby
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved