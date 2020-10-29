My deepest sympathy to Chuck’s family. I have so many fond memories of Chuck throughout junior high and high school. Chuck was the life of the party, sweetly sentimental, intelligent and destined for success. We shared many social and extracurricular activities together in school and I considered him one of my closest friends. God bless you, Chuck....heaven is lucky to have you as one of it’s angels.

Claudia (Kapoun) Yetzke