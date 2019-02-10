Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Charles Brunke
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Charles A. Brunke, 88 of Arlington Heights was born January 23, 1931 in Morton Grove to Charles and Edna (nee Dahm) Brunke and passed away February 4, 2019. Charles was the beloved husband of Doris E. (nee Madsen) Brunke; loving father of Karen (Mike) Metzel, Ronald (Sue) Brunke, Janet (Ronald) Moravec and the late Charles M. Brunke; cherished grandfather of Mark (Kate) Metzel, Chris (Kim) Metzel, Kerri (SuThanh) Nguyen, Doug (Julie) Metzel, Christi Mintz, Matt Brunke, Ronald (Marissa) Moravec, Jake (Tiffany) Moravec and the late Tammy Duncan; great-grandfather of 18; dear brother of the late Wallace Brunke and Gladys Troester and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Interment followed at Concordia Cemetery in Forest Park. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019
