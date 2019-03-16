Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles A. Clark Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles A. Clark Jr. Obituary
Charles A. Clark, Jr.; beloved husband of the late Catherine; loving father of William, Mary (Tom) Bucaro, and Catherine Miller (Peter Fraterdeus); cherished grandfather of Teresa, Elisa, Susanna, Patrick, Andrea, Vanessa and Angela; dear great-grandfather of Katie, Tyler, Gio, Tommy and Davey; fond uncle and friend to many. WWII Coast Guard Veteran. Visitation 9 AM until time of service at 10:30 AM at the Glen Saint Andrew Living Community, 7000 N. Newark Ave., Niles. Interment Irving Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Rainbow Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now