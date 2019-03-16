|
Charles A. Clark, Jr.; beloved husband of the late Catherine; loving father of William, Mary (Tom) Bucaro, and Catherine Miller (Peter Fraterdeus); cherished grandfather of Teresa, Elisa, Susanna, Patrick, Andrea, Vanessa and Angela; dear great-grandfather of Katie, Tyler, Gio, Tommy and Davey; fond uncle and friend to many. WWII Coast Guard Veteran. Visitation 9 AM until time of service at 10:30 AM at the Glen Saint Andrew Living Community, 7000 N. Newark Ave., Niles. Interment Irving Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Rainbow Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 16, 2019