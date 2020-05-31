Charles A. Gelman, 93, died peacefully at home May 23rd. Beloved husband of the late Nadine Dolnick Gelman. Loving father of Anne Gelman and Nancy Gelman (Mark Isenstein). Cherished grandfather of Libby and Josh Isenstein; Julia and Alice Heeger. Dear brother of Sylvia Lichtman. Respected CPA active in Chicago for many years, Chuck was a retired partner at BDO Seidman. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers to The Nature Conservancy or charity of your choice. Info at Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.