Home

POWERED BY

Services
GRISSOM SAN LORENZO MORTUARY
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
(510) 278-2800
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
GRISSOM SAN LORENZO MORTUARY
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
5810 Midway Rd.,
Dixon, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles A. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles A. Johnson Obituary
Charles Almo Johnson entered peacefully into rest in Concord, California on January 12, 2020. He was 69 years old.

Charles was born on December 1, 1950 and raised in Chicago, Illinois on December 1, 1950. Charles served in the Marine Corps in the Vietnam War, and received his GED and completed trade courses. He studied welding, metallurgy and other trades, and worked as a mechanic. He later moved to Pittsburg, California, where he resided for many years. Charles is survived by his son and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 11 am to 1 pm on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Grissom's Chapel & Mortuary, 267 E. Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo, CA. Charles will be laid to rest with military honors at 10:30 am on Tuesday, January 28, 2010 at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, CA.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -