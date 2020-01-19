|
|
Charles Almo Johnson entered peacefully into rest in Concord, California on January 12, 2020. He was 69 years old.
Charles was born on December 1, 1950 and raised in Chicago, Illinois on December 1, 1950. Charles served in the Marine Corps in the Vietnam War, and received his GED and completed trade courses. He studied welding, metallurgy and other trades, and worked as a mechanic. He later moved to Pittsburg, California, where he resided for many years. Charles is survived by his son and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 11 am to 1 pm on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Grissom's Chapel & Mortuary, 267 E. Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo, CA. Charles will be laid to rest with military honors at 10:30 am on Tuesday, January 28, 2010 at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, CA.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020