Charles Kirkwood
Charles A. Kirkwood, 88 of Glenview, was born October 10, 1930 in Chicago to Charles and Jennie Kirkwood and passed away May 8, 2019. Charles was the loving husband of Hermine E. (nee Wissel) and the late Gloria A. (nee Nespo); loving father of Sharon L. Kirkwood, Karen L. Lyon, Charles L. "Buddy" (Christine) Kirkwood and stepfather of Margaret (Bruce) McDonald and Deanna (Roy) Windham; cherished grandfather of Eva, Emma, Alex, Charlie, Joey, Nikki and stepgrandfather of Michele, Rocco and Kaitlyn; brother of the late Audrey K. Wietrzykowski. Charles served in the Marine Corp during the Korean War. Visitation will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4 – 8 pm at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights, IL where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11 am. Entombment will be in Ridgewood Memorial Park, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Funeral Information 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019
