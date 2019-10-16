|
Charles Anthony "Chuck" Lomanto, age 65, of Chicago's Avondale neighborhood; cherished husband of Kathleen "Kitty" nee Brcich; beloved father of Erica and Anthony; fond son-in-law of Loraine Schone; trusted companion to Charlie the family Labrador. In addition to his love for his family, Chuck enjoyed spending time on his Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:45 a.m. from Casey Laskowski Funeral Home 4540 W Diversey Avenue to Resurrection Catholic Church, 3033 N. Francisco Avenue for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove, Section F, Block 14, Lot 5, Grave 1. Information (773) 777-6300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019