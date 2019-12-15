|
Charles A. Parker, age 88 of Naperville. Formerly of Winneconne, WI. Korean War Army Veteran and retired electrical engineer for Commonwealth Edison. He will be drinking champaign for eternity as of December 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen nee Wessendorf. Loving father of Ellen (Daniel) Burke, Susan (David) Tans, Cathleen Nelson, Charles (Kimberly) Parker, Laura (Dale) Jumisco and Gary (Joyce) Parker. Beloved son of the late Anna and Charles Parker. Proud grandfather of 11. Great grandfather of 13. Dear brother of David (Debby) Parker. Fond uncle and friend of many. Services were private. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019