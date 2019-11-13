Home

Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Charles A. Steger

Charles A. Steger Obituary
Charles A. Steger, age 79, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of Carolyn; loving father of Cindy Steger, Curt (JoLinda) Steger, and Cheryl (Thé) Tran; dear son of the late Michael and the late Lucy Steger; devoted grandfather of Sarah, Jessica, and Hannah Steger, and Mia, Madison, and Tae Tran; fond brother of Lucy "Toots" Eberhardt; uncle of Michael (Christy) and John (Dorothy) Eberhardt.

Chuck was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Loved to travel to Michigan and Wisconsin.

Visitation Friday, November 15th, 4-8PM, at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Visitation Saturday, 9AM until time of service at 11AM at Knollcrest Funeral Home. Interment Private. Memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, are appreciated. For info: call 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019
