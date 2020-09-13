Charles Albert Hoch, "Chuck", born February 16, 1938 in Chicago, IL, son of the late Carl and Mary Hoch, passed away September 4th. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Ann (nee Pearson). Loving father of Charles "Charlie" Hoch (Larissa) and Thomas Hoch (Luisa). Proud grandfather of Andrew Hoch and Matteo Hoch (Christina Herman). Chuck grew up in Des Plaines, Illinois. He attended Maine Township High School and was a graduate of Drake University. Chuck and Ann raised their family in Palos Park, IL while creating and running a successful business in Blue Island, IL. He retired to Wickenburg, AZ and later to Carefree, AZ. While in Illinois Chuck was very involved with Blue Cap, an organization for persons with intellectual disabilities. He was also a member of The Kiwanis Club of Carefree and the riding groups Desert Caballeros and Verde Vaqueros. Chuck is also survived by his surefooted mule Rebel.
Services private, held. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, AZ https://www.hov.org/donate/
and Blue Cap, Blue Island, IL https://www.blue-cap.org/donate