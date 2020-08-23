Charles Albert Schmuttenmaer, 56, died July 26, 2020 of a heart attack in his home in New Haven, Connecticut. He was the loving father of Laura (David) Kenyon, Amie (Pablo) Rocha, and Joseph; loving grandfather of Denzel Rocha and Charlotte Rocha, Sophie Schmuttenmaer and Rylee Schmuttenmaer, and Noah Kenyon; also former husband and continuing good friend of Leigh Ann Tyson. Charles was the beloved son of Mary (Egan) Schmuttenmaer and the late Hubert Schmuttenmaer; dear brother of Claire (John) Fitz, the late Michael, and the late Martin; and inspiring uncle of Joseph Fitz. As a Yale University Professor of Chemistry, Charlie was a founding member of the Yale Green Energy Consortium and a pioneer in physical chemistry. He led the Schmuttenmaer Research Group on novel applications of terahertz spectroscopy, research that includes increasing efficiency of solar energy technology. From Oak Park to Berkeley to Rochester to New Haven, his curiosity, optimism, and dedication to his work are known throughout the country and worldwide. As a member of the Yale Faculty of Arts and Sciences Senate, and a ready volunteer for committee work, he particularly enjoyed the opportunity for more extensive contact with the Humanities faculty. His professional associations included the American Chemical Society, the American Physical Society, the Optical Society of America, the Royal Society and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Charlie was a brilliant man who enjoyed family, travelling, chemistry, croquet, karaoke, and who willingly and courteously revealed his political views. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Yale Hunger and Homelessness Action Project, American Chemical Society, or Garden Center Services, a group serving disabled individuals, at 10444 S. Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60655. Arrangements are incomplete.





