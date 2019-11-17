|
Charles Alexander Gormaly lived a full life. He was born on February 8, 1933 to Gregory & Catherine (Powers) Gormaly and grew up in Chicago, IL before retiring with his loving wife Gael Gormaly in Franklinton, NC.
He was a man of gratitude, with a smile on his face, love in his heart, and always a twinkle in his eye. He loved to laugh and dote on his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He made everyone feel loved. On October 24, 2019, at age 86, while in the home he shared with his wife, Chuck joined his parents, sisters Terry Allen & Bobbi Merena, and daughter, Molly Gormaly, in heaven. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother Greg Gormaly; children: Kate (Jack) Larsen, Peggy (Danny) Suerth, Michael Gormaly, Tara (Chris) Stauber, Bridget (Gary) Keating, Catherine (Michael) Fatina, David (Terry) Fatina, Barbara Fatina, Mary (Marlin) Walgrave, Laura (John) Coniff, and Megan (Jeff) Panici; 26 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church located at 520 W. Holding Ave in Wake Forest, NC on November 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Inurnment will follow in the church memorial garden.
In lieu of flowers, the Gormaly family asks you to consider making a donation to to enable children who have been diagnosed with cancer to receive treatment.
A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811
www.brightfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019