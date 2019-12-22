Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Barancik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles and Margery Barancik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles and Margery Barancik Obituary
A six decade love story ended December 18-19 with the sudden passing of Charles Leonard Barancik (1928) and Margery Kay Lippa Barancik (1936).

Residents of Sarasota, FL and Northbrook, IL, Chuck (son of Henry and Carrie) and Margie (daughter of Lou and Portia) are survived by sons Steve (Lisa), Scott (Rebecca) and daughter Wendy. They were the adoring grandparents of Isabel, Dahlia, Hannah and Savannah. Chuck is survived by siblings Shirley, Richard (Claire) and Maury (Maija). Margie's beloved sister, Nancy Lippa Rosen Davis, predeceased them, as did their sister-in-law Sue. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins made Margie's and Chuck's lives still richer.

The Baranciks live on in their Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation, a Sarasota-based philanthropic organization focused on children and families, poverty, mental health, the arts, and environmental stewardship.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to JFCS of the Suncoast or the .

jfcs-cares.org

2688 Fruitville Rd., Sarasota, FL 34237
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -