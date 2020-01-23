|
Charles Andrew "Chuck" Schauer. Berwyn Police Dept. Formerly of Elmwood Park, 2004 gradute of Fenwick High School and attended Western Ill. University. Husband of Jessa, nee Srain. Loving father of Charles Henry and Kyleigh Marie Schauer. Loving and caring son of Charles (Ret.River Forest Police) and Mary nee Gallivan. Loving and protective brother of Kathleen Anne Schauer. Dear grandson of the late Myles A. & Agnes Schauer and the late Edward & Anne Gallivan. Before serving the citizens of Berwyn as a dedicated police officer, Chuck served his country as a proud U.S. Marine, deployes to Iraq in 2006. Chuck wil be dearly missed by his many uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and many friends. In lieu of flowers contribtions may be made to St. Vincent Ferrer School, 1530 Jackson in River Forest, Il 60305. Visitation Friday, Jan. 24th 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at St. Vincent Ferrer Church in River Forest. Family and friends will gather Saturday, Jan, 25th to celebrate Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Info: PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS / GAMBONEY & SON DIRECTORS 708/848-6661.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020