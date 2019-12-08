Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-9641
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Busse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Anthony "Chuck" Busse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Anthony "Chuck" Busse Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Anthony Busse passed away on November 23, 2019 at the age of 94. Chuck

was born in Chicago and lived there most of his life before moving earlier this year to

Rochester Hills, Michigan. He served his country honorably during World War II as an Army

Combat Engineer in the European theater. He was proud to be a veteran and was a member of

the American Legion. He received his Bachelor's degree from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois and then his Master's degree from Chicago State University. He taught at Chicago Public Schools for 40 years as a physical education teacher.

Chuck is survived by his wife Anna; his daughter Kristina (Jeffrey) Richards; grandchildren

Victoria Richards and Nathan Richards; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pixley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -