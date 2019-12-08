|
|
Charles "Chuck" Anthony Busse passed away on November 23, 2019 at the age of 94. Chuck
was born in Chicago and lived there most of his life before moving earlier this year to
Rochester Hills, Michigan. He served his country honorably during World War II as an Army
Combat Engineer in the European theater. He was proud to be a veteran and was a member of
the American Legion. He received his Bachelor's degree from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois and then his Master's degree from Chicago State University. He taught at Chicago Public Schools for 40 years as a physical education teacher.
Chuck is survived by his wife Anna; his daughter Kristina (Jeffrey) Richards; grandchildren
Victoria Richards and Nathan Richards; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019