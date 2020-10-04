Charles "Bud" Anthony Kiss, 90, of Wood Dale died September 28, 2020. Bud was the beloved husband of Joan (nee Appler) for 70 years; loving father of Kim (the late Gary) Langendorf and Brad (Susan) Kiss; proud grandfather of Jean, Sherry, Nick, Dan and Sam; cherished great grandfather of 7. Bud will be missed by his loving nieces and nephews. He worked for many years as a pressman for the Chicago Tribune. Bud loved woodworking and working in the yard. He enjoyed sports and his dogs. A memorial Mass will be held on Monday October 5, 10:00am at Holy Ghost Church 254 N Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale. Inurnment at Arlington Cemetery, Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers donations to your favorite animal shelter in Bud's name would be appreciated. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory. For information (630)529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com