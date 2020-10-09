1/1
Charles Anthony Molitor
Charles (Chuck) Anthony Molitor, age 91, native of Chicago and proud Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps Aviation Wing during the Korean War. Chuck was known as a guy who taught his children they could do anything, and he meant it. He was the beloved son of the late Charles William and Viola (Hau) Molitor. Charles passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020 with his wife Carole at his side. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Anna Marie Molitor, his son Peter Molitor, his grandson Patrick Reilly and his son-in-law Chris Lively.

Surviving members of his family include his beloved wife, Carole (Neily); loving daughters Nancy Molitor Mark (Robert); Kathy Lively (Late Chris Lively); Patty Reilly (Sean) and Charles' brother Arthur (Connie), as well as nephews Arthur Jr (Terri); Tim (Kathy);Russell (Millie) and John Rademacher (Emily). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Meghan (Drew); Peter (Kristi); Matt (Morgan); Tricia, Kaitlin, Lizzy and Abigail and three great grandchildren, Katherine, Alexandra and Olivia, as well as Carole's daughters Suzette Neily Davis and Christina Neily.

Visitation takes place on Saturday October 10th from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at St. James Church, 820 North Arlington Hts. Rd., Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am. Internment follows immediately at All Saints Cemetery 700 North River Rd. in Des Plaines. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James Church
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
