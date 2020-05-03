Chuck passed away in the early hours of April 28th, with his wife Christine and son Dan by his side. He is preceded in death by his son Michael. He served the Phoenix Police Department for over 30 years starting as a patrolman and retiring as a Lieutenant at Desert Ridge Precinct. He loved his job and all the people he worked with. He will be greatly missed by his wife Chris of 56 years, his son Dan and all his family and friends in Phoenix; including his brothers, Richard (Patt), Gerry (Olga), David (Monica) and their families and friends in Chicago, his birthplace 79 years ago.
In lieu of flowers please support Phoenix Rescue Mission and the Phoenix 100 Club. Please visit the attached links online and choose which direction you would like to donate. No services are currently taking place at this time due to the virus epidemic.
It's easy to give online. If you'd rather send a check, please mail it to our PO Box:
Phoenix Rescue Mission P.O. Box 6708 Phoenix, AZ 85005-6708 https://phoenixrescuemission.org/give/ and
100 Club of Arizona 333 N. 44th St, Ste 100 Phoenix, AZ 85008
https://www.100club.org/
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.